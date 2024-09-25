Planet Waves by Eric Francis
STARCAST — What's happening in the chart of Israel? Where to from here?
STARCAST — What's happening in the chart of Israel? Where to from here?

A look at the well-established Israeli independence chart, and its transits, plus a refresher on the 10/7 Tel Aviv false flag incident chart — and the "Great Reset" connection.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Sep 25, 2024
Pres. Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that Israel was seeking to trap his country into a wider war. Photo by Dave Sanders.

Good Morning from New York:

Top line, bottom line: The situation in West Asia (the “Middle East”) looks like the latest front in what’s called the Great Reset (that started as “covid”), a/k/a the 4th Industrial Revolution (digital takeover of existence) and Agenda 2030 (same thing).

Shorthand for this is 4IR, in case you’re wondering what this term means. Basically, it’s about total submission of humanity to The Robot. Literary reference to The Borg episode of Star Trek Next Generation.

In effect, we are experiencing World War Digital. In this STARCAST, I do my best to tie together these issues with the astrology. It’s not a stretch. Events in Aries and Aquarius have been sending all manner of warnings about the digital issue for quite a while. If you’re curious about the personal implications, here is the Cancer annual reading for 2021, called The Great Reconciliation of Accounts and of Reality.

Not the best. The only.

The 2025 annual reading is now available for pre-sale.

Background materials for this program —

Iran’s President Speaks at UN About Avoiding Full Scale Regional War

Israel Demolishes Civilian Infrastructure in the West Bank

Additional reporting by Jeff Strahl
More from Jeff at Lockdown Times

When I say the 2020 crisis was driven by AI, including a “metagenomic sequence,” you can find out more by reading my chronology, or at least the introductory materials. This is true of all the “epidemics” being sold this week.

efc

My reading of this chart is that both sides are the same side.

Click or tap for more information —

