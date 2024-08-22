Your Monthly Astrology for Virgo 2024, with STARCAST

Photo by Eric Francis — Book of Blue, New York.

VIRGO monthly for September, 2024. Other signs below paywall.

The Sun entered your sign on Thursday, Aug. 22, which is the herald of your birthday season. Your ruling planet Mercury is about to station direct, about six days later on Aug. 28. Between these two events, you know that it’s time to get moving on one particular goal that is of the highest priority, but which you may not think is possible. Here is a clue: it will not be feasible if you stretch yourself in too many directions. But if you have one thing you’re fully committed to, you will get it done.

This may be challenging. Gemini is involved, which tends to split goals in half. The way to handle this is to bring the halves together. One thing about Virgo is that its natives often have two seemingly different careers. These may be related, like author and illustrator; they may be seemingly unrelated, such as auto mechanic and violinist. Whatever they may be, you want to use the principle of synergy: the whole is greater than the sum of the parts. That is the most succinct guiding principle of Virgo in any event, and it’s crucial for you now.

You want everything about you working together. Leave no facet of yourself behind. Do not imagine that some part of your experience is not applicable and — more to the point — remember the things you have plenty of experience with that will be useful in your current situation. And please remember, while you may not be a competitive person, your deepest need right now is to accomplish something meaningful for yourself. Ideally this is something you’ve never done before, potentially because you’ve never had such a brilliant opportunity.

Chart for today’s Virgo ingress of the Sun, the September horoscope and the forthcoming Astrology Studio for Virgo

Click or tap.

What You Say About Planet Waves…tap the banner…

Find all of my readings at the Astrology Boutique…most have free samples, including all of Trust Yourself. Just tap the banner…

Visit the Astrology Boutique — the home of all of my readings.

Photo by Eric Francis - Book of Blue, Paris

A Note on Today’s Photos

In German, “Virgo” translates as Jungfrau — simply, young woman. Today’s photos are from the Book of Blue project: in one expression, a series of portraits of (mostly) young women created between 2005 and 2017 in Montreal, Toronto, New York, Portland OR, Portland ME, Amsterdam, Brussels, London, and Paris. The project began as a search for what my photographic subjects understood about themselves (as women), and morphed into a quest to find and make peace with my own inner woman. — efc