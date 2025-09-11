Planet Waves Weekly Astrology for Sep. 11 — #1,576, with Starcast

Good afternoon. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. Note the “waves” with red logo header above, which is only used on this publication. If you are an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you should have received an email directly from Planet Waves, and can find this horoscope, Starcast and the associated article in your My Account feed. This area will soon be called “My Cabinet.”

Passengers and crew pull on the mains’l halyard aboard the sloop Clearwater. It’s a big mast with the added weight of a very large sail, and the ship can only sail if people pull together as a team. Photo by Eric Francis.

9/11 and Our Trauma-Bonded Society Eric Francis Coppolino · Sep 11 Note to Readers — This is today’s premium Planet Waves article. I am leaving it open to everyone (with gratitude to those who sponsored its existence) and am releasing the article early instead of during evening rush hour. There is also a video about the 9/11 chart forthcoming ( Read full story

See a showcase of all of my products and services at the Astrology Boutique . Tap below for access to the Easy Does It midyear reading.