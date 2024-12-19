[PW Substack] Capricorn Solstice Horoscope + STARCAST

Good evening from New York. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope and listen to STARCAST on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Photo by Eric Francis.

Sagittarius Astrology Studio has been released and is available now for instant access. Click or tap .

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising (Scroll down for other signs. )

The Sun’s ingress into Capricorn is your annual reminder to get serious about your financial situation. You tend to walk the line between realist and idealist; that is the contrast between your Jupiter-ruled sign and your neighboring Saturn-ruled sign, which tends to be a little pessimistic. Yet at the moment, Jupiter and Saturn are having a long conversation (known as the Jupiter-Saturn square), and that discussion remains unresolved. The square aspect is about the integration of factors that seem different or incompatible. You must work one, then the other. That means knowing your creative intent, and then working out getting the resources to make it happen. You may need to go back and forth for a while, though one thing is essential: that you not give up on the thing you want to do the most. It’s almost always true: where there is a will, there is a way.

Click or tap.

Now available for pre order.

I offer are high-quality affordable, accessible and motivating readings for everyone at the Astrology Boutique. Tap the banner to visit… where do you begin? Try anything, such as a reading for your Sun or rising sign. We will work with you if you have not purchased the exactly right thing for you.

About My Horoscopes

My horoscopes offer ideas for how to think about the flow of your existence. I have devoted my life to service and creation — not to survival — and that is what I offer and teach. You have many other options for self-help, though that’s not what I’m offering. My work is more tuned to the wavelength of self-creation, and how to make the most of your potential in these trying times of human history.

Astrology Set + The Awakening bundles have been restocked. Now including diary and pen.

Each set includes your chart in several formats, your progressed chart, aspect tables, a legend, blank wheels (all printed on high-quality paper), plus blank paper and other nuggets. You will not find anything so complete and beautiful offered from any astrology service, anywhere.