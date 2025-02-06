The students were right. It's genocide.

New York Times cover from February 5, 2025

Dear Friend and Reader:

So it turns out that the pro-Palestinian student protesters of last spring were right. It was genocide.

And to decry the daily bombings and bulldozing of Gaza and the West Bank was not about being antisemitic. It was about standing up for people whose existence was threatened and who knew they were really being removed from their homes by force.

That is euphemistically called ethnic cleansing, or more bluntly, genocide.

The students — mounting the most passionate campus protests since 1970 — risked arrest, beating by the legions of riot police called into opposing them, and expulsion from their university for taking part in nonviolent civil disobedience.

They had some public sympathy, but those who accused them of being anti-Jewish got most of the legacy press coverage. Protesters were falsely accused of being rioters when most of the direct actions were pretty chill — until the police arrived.

Now we know the plan — described this week by Pres. Trump — is to remove all two million Palestinians from the territory and build a kind of self-described Israeli Riviera along that prime ocean-front real estate once known as Gaza. Golf courses, luxury villas, hotels, marinas — a regular paradise on the Mediterranean. Maybe even Trump International, why the heck not.

And the United States would own it. As what? A state? An unincorporated territory like Guam? A conquered territory like Puerto Rico? A giant Club Med?

What has happened since 1946. To the right was the status in late 2023.

A similar development plan was floated by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner last year. So it would seem that Gaza is prime real estate in a world where redevelopment by the billionaire class follows total devastation.

“Everybody I've spoken to loves the idea of the United States owning that piece of land, developing and creating thousands of jobs with something that will be magnificent,” Trump told reporters after a three-hour meeting with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

“I think we’ll make that into an international, unbelievable place. I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable,” he said. “And I think the entire world… will be there, and they'll live there. Palestinians, also. Palestinians will live there.”

Oh yeah, by the way, a few Palestinians. Maybe working as maids or valets. In the same breath, he said that the surviving Palestinians, now effectively all refugees, should be accepted by neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

What is so amazing is he thinks he can say this with a straight face. And he is right.

For those who look back at history and say, “Wow, how did people let that happen?” you now have your answer. It’s no mystery.