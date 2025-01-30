Starcast in two parts: Midwinter/Imbolc, and the funding freeze & midair collision

This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can hear this podcast on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Academy Green Park, Kingston. Photo by Eric Francis

Dear Friend and Reader:

Good afternoon from New York.

This mailing includes your weekly readings by sign and rising sign, as well as a double edition Starcast. The first half is about the chart for the Sun at the midpoint of Aquarius, a holiday known as Imbolc or Midwinter.

The second half looks at the charts for this week’s two major news events, side by side. Those are the Trump administration cutting funding to federal grants; and the midair collision over the Potomac River in Washington, DC. What is the connection?

The readings are related — all the charts have several similar features — though the news discussion starts at about 25 minutes, right after the music break.

I realize these are extremely stressful times to be living through. Please take care of yourself.

If you find yourself scrolling up and down news feeds, ask yourself why you’re doing that. Meanwhile, I will continue to bring you the news, the weather and the horoscope in my mellow Pisces style. Thanks for being a subscriber.

Look for a special edition of Planet Waves TV on Friday night, which will come out via Substack — a fun one, all about the psychic effects of electricity, with my friend Roman Shapoval of The Power Couple. I love producing the friendliest, mellowest podcasts on the whole wide internet. See you there.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

PS — Note to Book of Blue fans. I have updated Tuesday night’s article with two new chapters, both pertaining to couples in intimate relationships. The new sections are toward the end of the article. Also, I devote 45 minutes to it at the end of the most recent Planet Waves FM.

Here are the charts and additional information:

Musk asked for FAA chief’s resignation on Jan. 20

From the “what could go wrong?” files…thanks to Vivian Starfire.