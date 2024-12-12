Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Gemini Full Moon, Mercury Direct + Weekly Astrology by Sun & rising
1
1
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -33:08
-33:08

Gemini Full Moon, Mercury Direct + Weekly Astrology by Sun & rising

It's gonna be a busy weekend. Ride with the tide and go with the flow, and no arguing while intoxicated please.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Dec 12, 2024
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

Good evening from New York. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope and listen to STARCAST on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Photo by Eric Francis

Gemini Full Moon, Mercury Direct in Sagittarius

Dear Friend and Reader:

Most of what I have to say will be in STARCAST, though for the next few days we’re in an exciting interchange of the Full Moon in Gemini at 4:01 am EST on Sunday, Dec. 15, and Mercury direct just shy of 12 hours later, at 3:56 pm EST the same day. By the time Mercury moves to direct motion, the Moon has entered Cancer.

One defining feature of the Full Moon is that the Moon and Sun meet Neptune at 90-degrees, in what’s called a T-square. In case you’re looking for such a nifty thing, this is the perfect setup for being absolutely certain and totally wrong.

You would be wise to walk away from any arguments Saturday into overnight, and when we get into squares to Neptune I always flag an alcohol warning. Beware of any rationalization grounded in survival needs; at the moment those are a distraction from a more relevant question, which I reckon is spiritual.

And the most crucial spiritual question of our lifetimes is: what is the impact of total digital infiltration on the human spirit or psyche, and all our communication and all of our relationships? How do we handle all this overwhelming disembodied chaos?

Gem Full Moon with Mercury s/d. Read all about it in the article and horoscope below. Handcrafted chart by Eric Francis.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Planet Waves by Eric Francis to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
[PW Substack] Galactic News (and your 12/5 weekly horoscope)
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Coming Thursday on Planet Waves: Mars Retrograde Coverage
  Eric Francis Coppolino
How to decode a universe: Astrology of Philip K. Dick. What is a light episode?
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Updated STARCAST for the Sagittarius New Moon
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Astrology Studio for Sagittarius is Ready
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Nov. 27, with updated Starcast
  Eric Francis Coppolino
STARCAST Short Update: A 'Think Big' Mercury Rx Begins Today
  Eric Francis Coppolino