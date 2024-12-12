Gemini Full Moon, Mercury Direct + Weekly Astrology by Sun & rising

Good evening from New York. You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope and listen to STARCAST on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Photo by Eric Francis

Gemini Full Moon, Mercury Direct in Sagittarius

Dear Friend and Reader:

Most of what I have to say will be in STARCAST, though for the next few days we’re in an exciting interchange of the Full Moon in Gemini at 4:01 am EST on Sunday, Dec. 15, and Mercury direct just shy of 12 hours later, at 3:56 pm EST the same day. By the time Mercury moves to direct motion, the Moon has entered Cancer.

One defining feature of the Full Moon is that the Moon and Sun meet Neptune at 90-degrees, in what’s called a T-square. In case you’re looking for such a nifty thing, this is the perfect setup for being absolutely certain and totally wrong.

You would be wise to walk away from any arguments Saturday into overnight, and when we get into squares to Neptune I always flag an alcohol warning. Beware of any rationalization grounded in survival needs; at the moment those are a distraction from a more relevant question, which I reckon is spiritual.

And the most crucial spiritual question of our lifetimes is: what is the impact of total digital infiltration on the human spirit or psyche, and all our communication and all of our relationships? How do we handle all this overwhelming disembodied chaos?