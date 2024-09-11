Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Dr. Carl Sauer, his asteroid, the Sept. 11 chart and Tuesday's SpaceX launch
1
0:00
-44:23

Dr. Carl Sauer, his asteroid, the Sept. 11 chart and Tuesday's SpaceX launch

A funny coincidence between the chart for WTC1 being struck by Flight 11, and the launch of a Tesla (SpaceX) mission to nowhere yesterday. This post contains no sugar, salt, grease, AI or rage.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Sep 11, 2024
1
Share
Transcript
The Polaris Dawn mission lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. John Raoux/AP

Dear Friend and Reader:

Yesterday there was a historic SpaceX flight, breaking several records for billionaires, eccentricity, entertainment budgets, orbital altitude, pissing matches, pissing off Flat Earthers and flight achievements by AFABs. Ride ‘em cowgirls!

From left, the Polaris Dawn Crew: Jared Isaacman, Sarah Gillis, Anna Menon and Scott Poteet. Pboto by John Kraus/Polaris Program

I discovered today that in the Polaris Dawn launch chart, asteroid (9248) Sauer is rising. I’ve seen that before — in the 9/11 chart, (9248) Sauer is rising as well (conjunct that famous Mercury — details in the link). By rising, I mean in the degree of the ascendant. That is exact for about four minutes out of every 24 hours.

What is (9248) Sauer named for?

It turns out that this asteroid was not named for the river in Belgium, or for sauerkraut, sauerbraten or the fearsome allosaurus, but rather for Dr. Carl G. Sauer at JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory at CalTech) who calculated lots and loads of rocket trajectories to asteroids and comets. An actual rocket scientist, he lived from 1931 to 2015 and grew up in Salinas, California.

Dr. Sauer links back to Planet Waves because I wrote about how (9248) Sauer appears in the Sept. 11 Incident chart

To me (in the metaphorical language of astrology), the presence of (9248) Sauer rising, conjunct Mercury, in the 9/11 chart, argues for a carefully planned mission — and not by Arab terrorist in caves. It’s an indication as to the depth of engineering (of whatever kind) required to make that terrible event happen.

After I first wrote about him, his asteroid and the 9/11 chart, I had the honor of Dr. Sauer making fun of me in a blog post.

He wrote, "I must have made it big, the crazies have found me!” (I am the crazy who found him, which he considered a claim to fame.) This is quoted in his obituary as evidence of his sense of humor. It links to a Planet Waves page that mentions him from 2012. That was 12 years ago.

We both get the last laugh on this one — I often vouch for the credibility of physicists by saying they are funny guys. Nobody has ever once laughed in a virology lab, and no virologist has ever once told the truth.

And today Dr. Sauer is back

Well, Dr. Sauer is back. (9248) Sauer is rising to the degree in the chart for yesterday’s SpaceX launch. Right there for anyone such as us to see.

I have aligned its position in the ephemeris with the ascendant in the Polaris Dawn launch chart. This very same thing was true in the Sept. 11 chart: (9248) Sauer is rising. The chart for yesterday’s launch is below; and below that, a collection of 9/11 resources. I am not doing anything new for this year. I’ve said and thought everything I need to say or think.

Back tomorrow with the horoscope, STARCAST for the Full Moon, and a bit more.

Your faithful astrologer,

Planet Waves 911 Resources Area

Larry Silverstein, owner of WTC7, admits on PBS that they ‘pulled’ meaning demolished the building, but makes it sould like you can do this spontaneously without four months of preparation. Note, this video has been “pulled” from YouTube and only Facebook video remains (unless you saved copies of the documentary).

What if the Moon Landing Happened? My ultimate article on NASA includng a look at the Kitty Hawk chart

Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
The September 11 Incident: How Exactly Did That Happen? Return to Love Canal.
Planet Waves FM is a project of Chiron Return, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We are part of the Pacifica Radio Network and accredited by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ). Thank you for being or becoming a financial supporter of the program, our investigative team, and of our journalistic mentorship program…
Listen now
a year ago · 40 likes · 131 comments · Eric F Coppolino
Welcome to Chiron Return - Planet Waves FM
Psychologists speak out
Note to Readers: This article is part of my Substack project associated with the nonprofit Chiron Return; it is not from Planet Waves, the astrology service. Welcome to the many new readers who have come into my life the past few weeks. – efc…
Read more
2 years ago · 24 likes · 31 comments · Eric F Coppolino
Sauer is not included in this chart, but it’s position would be 14+ Libra, conjunct Mercury and the ascendant.

1 Comment
Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
[PW Substack] Your Weekly Astrology + STARCAST for Sept. 5, 2024
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Your Extended Weekly Astrology + STARCAST for Aug. 29, 2024
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Possibly the most exciting Astrology Studio ever: Virgo 2024-25 is ready and waiting
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Trust Yourself from Planet Waves: Integrating thoughts, feelings and desires — the part of you that knows
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Your Monthly Astrology for Virgo 2024, with STARCAST
  Eric Francis Coppolino
A New Approach to the Horoscope
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Trust: Truth, Sex and Relationships (open)
  Eric Francis Coppolino