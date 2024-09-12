Pisces Full Moon Astrology

Amaranth, the ancient grain. Photo by Eric Francis.

Look out the window. What do you see? Go outside and walk around a little. What do you feel? You are a child of the Earth. But Virgo has a strange affinity to technology, which can hold you like a spell and divide you from the natural world. The thing about Virgo is that it stands halfway between a forest and a computer: from 17th century books, we know that mostly it represents agriculture and dairy production. Those are powerful technologies that helped humanity “conquer” nature. Your challenge at the moment is, in a sense, to take over your own nature and focus your efforts on rebuilding your career in a way that is suitable for the digital age. It will resemble inventing something like a dairy farm that gathers the energy of nature and concentrates it into something that can feed you dependably.

My horoscopes follow the classical approach to the work that I learned from Patric Walker. Yet I avoid being predictive and lean into a philosophical and thematic approach. They may speak to you at times and less so at others. It helps to give them time. And if there is something that seems way off, print it out, stick it on the wall somewhere and come back in a few weeks. You might see what I was getting at.

Does self-criticism ever work to help you both improve your treatment of others, and help you feel better about yourself?

This Week’s Photos

With the exception of a few at the end, photos with the horoscope are mostly taken in New Paltz, New York during an especially beautiful late afternoon light bath. Most of those are at Wallkill View Farms on Rt. 299 heading out of town toward the mountain. Several of those photos are created in the greenhouse. I’m playing with a different lens these days. Usually I use very wide glass, such as 15mm, 21mm or 35mm — unless it’s a news photo, that’s my look — lots of perspective.

Photos this week are mostly taken with a very fast 85mm Canon gem of a lens that opens all the way up to f/1.4. This gives the washy look to the colors and depth of field that can pick out one detail and blur the rest. It’s actually designed as a portrait lens that I first tried out on my trip to Block Island last November.

Lenses take time to get to know, and they reveal their secrets only with much experimentation in many settings and different kinds of light. If you view my articles on a large screen, you’ll get much more out of the photos. I always publish them at printable resolution.

What is it with me and photography? This morning I wrote to Jesse Zurawell, “Photography is how I participate in the physical world. It’s my way into everything outside of the internet…the camera is a digital transport tool that I use to cross back and forth over the threshold.”

