[PW Substack] Your Weekly Astrology + STARCAST for Sept. 5, 2024

Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge connecting Ulster and Dutchess counties, over the Hudson River, with a tanker anchored off of Kingston Point, at daybreak. Photo by Eric.

Planet Waves VIRGO weekly for Sep. 5, 2024.

You have big goals, though it would be better to have one and one only. Don’t worry about what you “might not do” if you focus on a primary objective. Pay attention to what you want to accomplish, and plenty will come along for the ride. The theme of Jupiter in Gemini (your fellow mutable sign, and your house of reputation and achievement) is about bringing your various skillsets and careers together into one integrated whole. Virgo always has two careers, and your mission is to weave these hemispheres into one thing known as yourself. We are living in times that demand mastery of many different tools, and knowing how to use them. One of them is the skill of pattern recognition, which is about noticing what is there rather than projecting your views onto something. Step back, give it some time, and you will see the configurations.

