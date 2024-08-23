Trust Yourself from Planet Waves: Integrating thoughts, feelings and desires — the part of you that knows

Johanna from Book of Blue. Photo by Eric Francis.

Good evening,

I’ve been offering a series of follow-up presentations in the Trust Yourself midyear 2024 readings from Planet Waves. These readings a modestly-priced separate purchase from most subscriptions (they are included with the Astrology Pass, the Galaxy Pass and Founding Membership here on Substack.

The follow-ups are offered at no charge. The two prior editions are included below.

Today, I continue the topic of having challenging discussions within relationships about your personal history. I open the discussion with some clarification of the inner teacher as "the part of you that knows."

My readings are better than most therapy. They are designed to point you back to yourself in our inside-out world. I offer a warm and human place of refuge amidst the chilly winds of digital life.

For full access, use this link or tap the orange image below.

With love,