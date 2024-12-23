The Awakening: Two-Sign Bundles

Dear Friend and Reader:

We are now ready to offer two-sign bundles to The Awakening. The written readings are done; the audio readings are underway. I anticipate delivery before New Year’s Eve.

These include your chapter-length written reading, an audio reading that is focused on work, vocation and professional activity, an eBook called The AWA explaining the astrology, and an audio introduction that introduces the topics in the book.

Both The AWA and the audio introduction are on your delivery page waiting for you — as are several other readings, including last year’s Somewhere In Between.

Why Two Signs?

We would normally offer one sign for $55 however, I want to make sure you have two frames of reference — therefore I am including the second sign at no cost. Those might be your Sun and rising sign; your Sun and Moon; or one reading for you and another for a significant other. This may be a perfect post-holiday gift for you and someone close to you.

However, my readings are focused on your rising sign (ascendant) as much as on your Sun sign. If you know your time of birth, you can look up your rising sign for free at Astro.com. If your time is inaccurate or missing, your Moon sign is likely to be accurate and that’s an excellent stand-in. If you need help looking up your rising sign, please write to us.

Example astrology set includes your chart in several formats, your progressed chart, aspect tables, a legend, blank wheels (all printed on high-quality paper), plus blank paper and other nuggets. You will not find anything so complete and beautiful offered from any astrology service, anywhere. Photo by Eric Francis.

Or, Two Signs + Pen and Journal + Astrology Set

We are also offering the Planet Waves chart set — featuring your natal chart and many other helpful resources to get your started, with your main chart signed by me.

If you order before Tuesday midnight ET, we will include a Planet Waves journal and pen. There is nothing available these days that comes close to the chart set, professionally cast, including your progressed chart and a key to the planets.

The journal and pen are high quality products, both embossed with the scripted Planet Waves logo.

You may have already figured out that my intention here is to help you keep your astrology in the physical world. With a nice chart on paper, you will be inspired to make it your own, and figure out what it means.

In early 2025 I will offer a chart workshop for subscribers to Planet Waves and customers of The Awakening.

Planet Waves journal and pen. Both are high quality; the embossed journal is made of nice heavy paper (college ruled, with light lines), and the pen is smooth writing.

How to order

The list of available options can be found here.

If you order the option that includes the custom astrology set please include your shipping address, as well as your birth time, date and place.

Thank you for taking advantage of The Awakening. Thank you for your business and your trust.

Expected delivery for The Awakening audio and written readings is by Dec. 31, 2024. On your delivery pages now you will find past year's Annual Editions in full as well as a new introduction to the audio readings. A table of contents for the written readings is available here.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,