[PW Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Oct. 31, with Starcast

Planet Waves Scorpio Horoscope for Oct. 31

SCORPIO — The message of the imminent New Moon in your birth sign is to not see yourself as better than anyone else. You might think you don’t, though this can manifest in ways you don’t understand. Any time you think that someone owes you something, that qualifies as ‘better’. Any time you have an ungrounded expectation, that translates to better. What is ‘ungrounded’? Anything someone has said openly, such as, “I will pick you up at the mall at 3:45 pm next to the big red planter by Macy’s.” Ungrounded is anything you expect where someone else has not promised exactly what, where and when. This would be a fantastic time to make a policy shift into rooted-in-words contractual commitments, and to expect no more, and no less, from anyone with whom you are coexisting: partner(s), children, siblings, parents, your boss, your employees or whomever. And especially yourself.

Planet Waves Weekly for Oct. 31

by Eric Francis Coppolino