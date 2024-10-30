Scorpio Studio is Ready

click, tap or thump

Dear Friend of Planet Waves:

Your Scorpio Studio reading is done. If you’re not familiar with my work, you may wonder how it’s possible to do a reading for “all Scorpios” without any birth data whatsoever. Well, astrology is real…and I have developed my gift.

This is a real reading. I am reading an actual chart, as if it were for a person, as if that person was you and as if you were sitting in the room with me.

Now, why astrology? We live in chaotic times, and nothing can embrace and sort out and make sense of the patterns like astrology can. There is very little good therapy. Much of therapy that does exist is afraid to cover taboo topics.

Chart Below; Audio Sample Above

I have included the chart, at the risk of someone thinking that such a complex thing results in a complicated reading; it does not — I develop three themes, family and your role as its spiritual leader; profession; and your state of wellbeing and health, in relationship to how and where you work.

I could easily go on for two more hours, but that’s not necessarily helpful; and another reading is coming in December in the form of The Awakening written AND audio annual readings.

I’ve included a sample of the first few minutes above; I start slowly; I don’t “pack the lead.” The reading goes as long as it needs to (today, 1 hour, 15 minutes, presented in three sections divided by original music). You can download the recording.

This Reading is Guaranteed

The reading is available at the presale price. If it’s not better than you were expecting, we will give you a refund.

This reading is included with the Astrology Pass, and readings for all 12 signs are available.

The reading will be on the deliery page in a little while.

Thank you for your business — and mostly for your trust.

With love,