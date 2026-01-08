Planet Waves by Eric Francis

Special Feature — 2026 Astrology Secrets Revealed — Emily Trinkaus Interviews Eric Francis of Planet Waves

A look at 2026 astrology and my working method for the Inner Light - InnerPeace readings...on the Embodied Aquarian Age Podcast with Emily Trinkaus
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jan 08, 2026

In this wide-ranging conversation, Emily Trinkaus interviews Eric Francis on the Artificial Intelligence issue; why it’s so toxic to astrology; and then we cover 2026 aspects, including the Aries lineup with Chiron, Eris, Saturn and Neptune; Uranus and Sedna in Gemini; Pluto in Aquarius; and the Family Hunger Game in Capricorn.

