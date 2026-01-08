Special Feature — 2026 Astrology Secrets Revealed — Emily Trinkaus Interviews Eric Francis of Planet Waves

In this wide-ranging conversation, Emily Trinkaus interviews Eric Francis on the Artificial Intelligence issue; why it’s so toxic to astrology; and then we cover 2026 aspects, including the Aries lineup with Chiron, Eris, Saturn and Neptune; Uranus and Sedna in Gemini; Pluto in Aquarius; and the Family Hunger Game in Capricorn.

The Inner Light readings are your astrological guide to survivial in the digital age.

LEARN MORE ABOUT INNER LIGHT - INNER PEACE

As of today, Aquarius has been submitted to the copy team…onto Pisces, then I will get down to Catskill and have a Chinese dinner that I keep putting off…and then slip into Inner Peace, the audio readings.

Inner Light - Inner Peace

Inner Light - Inner Peace 2026 Annual Readings

The Greatest Story Never Written — A.I. Compilation

Planet Waves Home

Planet Waves FM - Pacifica Radio - Eric’s Show

The Family Huger Game



