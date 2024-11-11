Planet Waves by Eric Francis
STARCAST :: Family Hunger Game 2 — reading of Trump's victory speech
A reading of the victory speech chart from the morning of Nov. 6
Eric Francis Coppolino
Nov 11, 2024
Transcript

Note, Ceres is about mothers and daughters, and grain alcohol.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks election night at the West Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024. Photo by Jim Westson.

Good afternoon from Kingston.

Here’s my last installment in the series of special edition STARCAST readings of events related to the election.

Planet Waves is a business and your continued subscriptions and purchases of my most excellent astrology products are what get my good stuff into your hands dependably. You can find everything at the Astrology Boutique.

with love,

With your continued business, I can do this work every day.

Chart for the victory speech. The Hunger Game pattern is outlined in red and blue. Jupiter representing Trump is retrograde, in Gemini, at the top of the chart. This is called “accidental dignity” even though Jupiter is debilitated by being retrograde in Gemini.
Progressions on the victory speech chart out to Moon nearly conjunct Pluto. That’s in June. The way progressions work, the whole month of June — maybe a month sooner — is the hot spot here. This is the Moon’s last aspect before it goes into Aquarius and is one picture of the conclusion of the matter.

The Family Hunger Game

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jun 13
The Family Hunger Game

Dear Friend and Reader:

Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
