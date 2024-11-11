STARCAST :: Family Hunger Game 2 — reading of Trump's victory speech

Note, Ceres is about mothers and daughters, and grain alcohol.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks election night at the West Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024. Photo by Jim Westson.

Good afternoon from Kingston.

Here’s my last installment in the series of special edition STARCAST readings of events related to the election.

with love,

Chart for the victory speech. The Hunger Game pattern is outlined in red and blue. Jupiter representing Trump is retrograde, in Gemini, at the top of the chart. This is called “accidental dignity” even though Jupiter is debilitated by being retrograde in Gemini.