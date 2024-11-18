The Last Day: Pluto in Capricorn

Setting of the Full Moon on Saturday morning at the Spillway Gorge of the Ashokan Reservoir. This was the last Full Moon with Pluto in Capricorn. Photo by Eric Francis.

Dear Friend and Reader:

Pluto makes its final ingress into Aquarius on Tuesday. It is rare to have a distinct chart representing the emergence of a new era, though I think we have one with this third and final ingress of Pluto into Aquarius. (See chart below.)

It’s extremely rare that Pluto changes signs. In the course of my whole career as an astrologer, this is just the third time it’s happened (once was in 1995, then again in 2008). Pluto will be in Aquarius until it transitions into Pisces in 2043-2044.

This transition from Capricorn into Aquarius has been underway since March 2023.

The Impact on Children

Tomorrow’s chart is the version with Pluto in conjunction to asteroid Child, which I think is screaming about the need to consider the influence, impact and damage done to children by total immersion in digital conditions.

In effect, there is little such thing as “childhood” as we once knew it.

We who are adults have straddled the two eras. We have some memory of the physical world. Children and young adults born the past 20 years are in an entirely different condition, and we MUST consider this influence on humanity.

Today’s program explores the Capricorn to Aquarius transition, and considers the conditions of both eras. We leave many previously well-known features of life behind, and are now well into the time when the human body is considered a data set.

How do you claim back and develop your actual physical humanity? That’s what I discuss in this edition of STARCAST.

I will be developing these ideas in The Awakening.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

My article about centaur Orius

Family Hunger Game article

Where Are We Headed? Uranus in Gemini, from last week