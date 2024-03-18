Paid episode

Aries Equinox Update

In this video, I read the Aries equinox chart, explain the Aries Point and the cross quarters, consider the idea of a "void of course" Moon or Sun, and describe the many conjunctions now forming.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Mar 18, 2024
