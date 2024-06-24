Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Art is Everything: An Astrology Reading
Astrology Studio 2024-2025 for Cancer is ready. Tap the image for ordering information and instant access. Includes several past readings and an extended written sign description.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jun 24, 2024
Transcript

Dear Friend and Reader:

Where can you get a phenomenal 75-minute astrology reading that feels designed personally for you — relevant to your experience — for just $33?

Planet Waves. This reading will stand up to many listenings. It is not a “general reading.” It’s a detailed explanation of the chart below, from someone who’s devoted much of his life to the skill. No other astrologer is doing anything like this. Most would say it’s impossible; that’s for you to decide.

I offer a positive, uplifting, motivating experience — better than therapy and just as informative. You will feel like someone knows you and loves you. That’s because it’s true.

The astrology for 2024-2025 is outstanding…you will make your mark on the world…finally get a clue about what your relationships mean…and sort out critical family matters that are influencing your personal relationships.

I cover the astrology in plain talk and understandable human terms. But there is enough detail to be satisfying for those who are curious about the craft.

This reading is included with Fouding Membership of Planet Waves Substack and the Astrology Pass. Studio readings are available for all the signs. Visit Astrology Boutique to learn more.

Gift option available — just reply.

Read what our customers say — tap the banner.

Listen to last year’s reading free.

