Astrology in Action — Aries Moon + Capricorn Group + Nodes

Passengers waiting for their train departures at the Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris on Friday. Photo by .Thibaud Moritz/Agence France-Presse.

Good Morning,

This one is too good to skip over. We woke up this morning to news of the disruption of travel throughout France, due to some vandalism of train equipment.

This, just as the Olympics open. You didn’t need astrology to predict that, though the chart demonstrates the influence of something I’ve been tracking on these pages all summer (and have covered in all three of my major readings this year).

What I’m calling the Capricorn Group —a cluster of five minor planets in early Capricorn — is visible on the right side of the chart, with the red mark next to it. It acts like a standing wave, waiting for something to come along and knock it into action.