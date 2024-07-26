Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Astrology in Action — Aries Moon + Capricorn Group + Nodes
Preview
0:00
-4:26

Astrology in Action — Aries Moon + Capricorn Group + Nodes

And a disruption of travel in France as the Olympics open in Paris.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Jul 26, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

For Planet Waves in-house Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers, this content will appear on your My Account feed later in the morning. For those who hold an Astrology Pass or Galaxy Pass, a subscription to this Substack is included. Write to us if you want to be comped.

Passengers waiting for their train departures at the Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris on Friday. Photo by .Thibaud Moritz/Agence France-Presse.

Good Morning,

This one is too good to skip over. We woke up this morning to news of the disruption of travel throughout France, due to some vandalism of train equipment.

This, just as the Olympics open. You didn’t need astrology to predict that, though the chart demonstrates the influence of something I’ve been tracking on these pages all summer (and have covered in all three of my major readings this year).

What I’m calling the Capricorn Group —a cluster of five minor planets in early Capricorn — is visible on the right side of the chart, with the red mark next to it. It acts like a standing wave, waiting for something to come along and knock it into action.

