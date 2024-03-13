Eric Francis and Daniel Giamario Talk About Nearly Everything.

Our original concept was to talk about the April 8 eclipse — and the conversation went in a few other directions, though we do actually unfold the eclipse with some new discoveries about its nature.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Mar 13, 2024
Nightfall by Isaac Asimov — short story about a rare eclipse

Good evening from New York —

Tonight I have a is a special edition of Planet Waves FM/TV featuring Daniel Giamario, founder of Shamanic Astrology.

You can reach Daniel at his new website, The Giamario Approach.

This Substack is a great place to tap into my newest astrology materials. You’re invited to take part and support the Planet Waves project. Thank you for doing so.

Eye of the Centaur is a series of readings that unfold the April 8 eclipse and surrounding events for all the signs and rising signs — including my first-ever discussion of Chiron through the signs. Here is one purchase option with all the videos. Here is a two-sign bundle. (Two-sign bundles only include sign readings and the introduction to Chiron.) Thank you for your business and your trust.

