From Rupert Murdoch to Julian Assange: The World in a Grain of Pholus

Note to in-house Core, Astrology and Galaxy Pass members of Planet Waves— we will get this post and podcast onto your home feed (My Accont) in a little while, once Tech has had coffee and is up and going. Write to me (reply) if you want it a little sooner. — efc

Will Lewis, left, with Rupert Murdoch in 2011, was a key liaison to the police for Mr. Murdoch’s media company during the hacking scandal. Photo by Peter Macdiarmid.

New York, Friday, July 15, 2011

Current coverage of Will Lewis in The New York Times — he’s the current publisher of the Washington Post who was involved in covering up the outrageous conduct of News Corps and is now somehow considered a respectable journalist.

Some of you will remember this classic article from the astounding year 2011 — the time of the Uranus-Pluto square. This was the year of Fukushima, Arab Spring, the Wisconsin public union protests, Occupy Wall Street, and a big year for Julian Assange, who is referenced in this article. He was released today and we are told is safe at home in Australia.

We covered Assange in this 2010 article called Clearing the Smog of War, and in another about his natal chart. The article below mostly focuses on the Murdoch publication “News of the World” and its aspectarian to the minor planet Pholus (the second centaur). More details in the podcast above and on Friday night’s Planet Waves FM.

Please note, photo captions are in italics beneath the image, separated from the article by a thin horizontal line. — efc

The World in a Grain of Pholus

So leave me now the Moon is up

But remember all the tales I tell

The memories that you have dredged up

Are on letters forwarded from hell

-- Joe Strummer / Mick Jones / The Clash, "Something About England"

Dear Friend and Reader:

Every now and then, a significant global event affirms the theme of one of the recently discovered planets. By recently, I mean since the late '70s starting with the discovery of Chiron -- and I mean bodies within our solar system. Many people wonder how astrologers come up with the meanings of these things, these ice cubes and hunks of rock and iron orbiting our Sun in odd patterns.

We have many ways. Wide-scale public events where a particular planet appears prominently in the charts help confirm what we know, expand our understanding and create new dimensions of knowledge. I call these things 'provings', after a homeopathic term that basically means to test and experiment with a remedy.

Cover of The Guardian, one of Britain's left-leaning newspapers, from earlier in the month, breaking the story of how News of the World writers hacked the phone of slain teenager Milly Dowler. After publishing her parents' anguished voicemails in the newspaper, they deleted the messages, leading her parents and police to believe she was still alive. This outraged England and sent the news across the Atlantic, forced the closure of the newspaper and has resulted in nine arrests.

One such event is developing right now, involving the second centaur planet Pholus: the unraveling of the Rupert Murdoch media empire, particularly the criminal conspiracy within his News International division that owns many newspapers in the U.K. This is the phone hacking scandal you may have read about elsewhere. It's a complex story and it's a bit exotic for our U.S. readers, so I will offer a summary before I get into the charts.