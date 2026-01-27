Inner Peace Readings Complete; Taurus is Posted

August sunrise over Cassay Meadow. Photo by Eric Francis.

It’s been a heck of a year for me and I’m deeply grateful that I purchased the Inner Light/Inner Peace readings. I’ve just finished reading Virgo Inner light, I feel really seen, recognized, affirmed and encouraged. I’m also feeling happy. I feel really confident that I am doing well, choosing to remember to build myself up rather than tear others down, and choosing to do the soft work and not just the hard work. —Jennifer Cobb

Dear Friend and Reader:

Inner Peace readings for Taurus is ready.

Your readings are available at My Account.

Inner Peace includes the 2025 video readings; they cover the same astrology. Inner Light includes the 2025 written readings, The Awakening. The written readings are on printable PDFs so you can take full possession of them, and work with them offline. The audio readings will stand up to many playings, and you will get something different out of them every time you listen.

The full package of all 12 is

with love,

Family Hunger Game Part One

The Paraadox of Sexual Healing | Family Hunger Game Part 2

Introduction to the Taurus section of Esoteric Astrology by Alice Bailey, on which the Inner Peace audio reading for Taurus is based.