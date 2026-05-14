Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Horoscope for May 14, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An essay about the current astrology has also been distributed separately. The photos look better on a computer or tablet; so does the article layout. Tap the headline!

Tribute to Ceres: Still Life with Spoons. Photo by efc.

Note to readers: Monday, I published an short article and a video (to illustrate the article) about Mars, Chiron and Eris. You can find those here.

The Arrival of Vesta in Aries: Haven of Inner Awareness

There is a new factor that describes our moment: as of today, Vesta has entered Aries. This places it in the Aries Point repeating station or amplifier that connects the individual to world events and collective awareness.

I don’t just mean this in the sense of your phone rattling you, but rather the total intrusion of global issues on your immediate consciousness. This will be true whether you think you watch the news or not. The influence is coming from the whole environment, both human and technological.

Vesta is saying: make some room for who you are, as a conscious act. Define an inner sanctuary, and cultivate it. Keep some kind of fire burning there: creative, spiritual, sexual, gardening, journaling — something you come back to regularly where you can connect with yourself.

The purpose is to have a haven where you can hear and observe your own thoughts. We don’t need to “unplug” so much as we need to cultivate inner awareness. Vesta represents some influence or factor that will help facilitate this. The essence is keeping that fire lit every day, all the time.

— from today’s article on the New Moon and Chiron Conjunct Eris

This year’s Planet Waves Midyear Reading will examine family patterns and family constellations. We will use astrology to map our way back four generations, study your current environment to see who represents whom, consider substance abuse issues, repeating patterns in relationships. I will develop themes I’ve been developing in the Family Hunger Game series of articles. Check your email for an announcement soon.

From the Gemini Reading, below

All intelligence is emotional, meaning that to be relevant, it must be grounded through the body and the senses. This renders the whole current debate about consciousness a bunch of nonsense. Intelligence is innate in anything alive, and it takes a lot of work to dismantle or constrict it. At the moment, you’re making contact with a rare kind of awareness, which is feeding your biological brilliance. The aspect pattern is Venus in your sign speaking in a dialog with Chiron and Mars in Aries. You have both inner sense and also an ability to read the room, or sense the environment. The way you perceive both people and events now, in these very days, is likely to be demonstrably true even if it does not seem so today.

Watch for an announcement of my extended Gemini video reading — it will come by email.

Planet Waves for May 14, 2026 — By Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,604. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net. The Planet Waves horoscope premiered May 1, 1995 and has run continuously in many formats since that date. This is our 31st anniversary edition.