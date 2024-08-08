Your extended weekly astrology + STARCAST for Aug. 8

Note to Core, Astrology or Galaxy Subscribers — This is Planet Waves on Substack, a great place to subscribe or return to the fold. However, if you’re an in-house Core, Astrology Pass or Galaxy Pass subscriber, you can find your horoscope in your My Account area on the Planet Waves website. Just click and log in — that’s subscriber central. It’s all there. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc

Cafe in the St Gilles district of Brussels, where I lived in 2006 and 2007. Brussels was by far the most interesting city I lived in (or visited) during my second European tour. The Belgian national ID card is printed in four languages, and the city is a mix of French and Flemish, along with people who worked at many global agencies from NGOs to NATO. The EU gave me a presidential level press card, and I would drop in on news conferences with world leaders at the European Commission just for the fun of it. Above is a scene from everyday life a few blocks from where I lived.

Today’s photos are a somewhat random selection of images from my life in Europe, 2005-2007. I’ve been on a mission to roam through my labyrinthine photo files and find all the folders I’d forgotten and some that I’ve been searching for ages.

These images are intermingled with promos for current readings. Speaking of, I have cleared the runway for Interval of Possibility, Astrology Studio for Leo, and plan to do that tomorrow — as well as the first in a series of follow-up talks for customers of the Trust Yourself series. The chart that the current horoscope and STARCAST are based on is below.

Background article on the Capricorn group I talk about in STARCAST — The Family Hunger Game from June 2024. More below near the Sagittarius horoscope. — efc

The most significant thing people keep quiet about is their priorities. It may seem like the contentious secrets are the ones about sexual trysts and love affairs, though that’s a scrim or social game. Values and principles are more often the thing kept in the locked box. And one motive for this is likely to be concealing a potential fundamental disagreement. This is of the “what I want to do with my life” variety. You might even conceal such a thing from yourself. You could start there — admitting to full awareness of what is true about you. You might say this is a form of coming out of denial. Maybe so, though you could also describe it as coming to terms with your own personal bottom line. From there, you might be inspired to take action. And therein lies the potential struggle. In any event, you will be much happier if you’re honest with yourself. And at the moment that should be pretty easy.

Do your best to be conscious of the ‘self-critical’ factor of your sign, because it could get in the way of rather good ideas — and your best plans. You have no reason to take anything away from yourself. Nor must you do the bidding of others in the past who were merely jealous or narrow-minded — not the superlative geniuses they mostly convinced you that they were. Listen for who your inner critic’s voice reminds you of — who, specifically. And if you’re looking at any situation through some kind of a lens, make sure it’s not turned around backwards, showing you a much smaller world than exists. The only small thing in the universe is consciousness, which seems large and grandiose if one is either very close to it or existing inside of it. This is the nature of what we call the mind, but there are other qualities. Take a few steps back and get some perspective. Meditate on the mantra, “Over, through or around.”

