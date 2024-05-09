[Planet Waves on Substack] Your Weekly Astrology for May 9, 2024

Note to Readers — This is Planet Waves on Substack, a great place to subscribe or return to the fold. However, if you’re an in-house Core, Backstage or Galaxy subscriber, you can find your horoscope and this week’s article in your My Account area on the Planet Waves website. Just click and log in — that’s subscriber central. It’s all there. Thank you for your business and your trust. — e fc

Daybreak at The Mansion in Glen Cove, NY. Photo by Eric.

This week’s article — Of Sophomores and Storm Troopers

ARIES

Mars in your sign is serving as a confidence-building exercise. How that might develop is being shown all the ways that you fall short on faith in yourself and in your abilities. You might have missed these otherwise, as you do a great job of faking it when you have to. You will feel a lot better when you can connect to your core trust in yourself and what you’re capable of, as this will clear away several sources of anxiety that only get in your way. Yet you will feel like you’re flying into a head wind for a while, as over the next couple of weeks, Mars in your sign makes conjunctions to the North Node, Chiron and Eris, each of which contains much personal information about your relationship to yourself. Rise to each challenge cheerfully and with the willingness to learn, and you will be shown all that you need to know.

TAURUS

Venus traveling through your sign wants to think that everything is just right and good enough — the ultimate goal of any Taurus. However, you’re about to have one of your occasional shakeups and decide there is nothing you want more than change. So relax and enjoy the relative calm, and then don’t be surprised when you’re seized by an idea and the sudden impulse to make it happen. You’ve been working up to this ability for a while, and it must come as a great relief to discover that you’re capable of being spontaneous. True creative freedom with your own life requires the ability to do what you want when you want it — within the bounds of this world, or jumping over them somewhat. People around you will be happy to see that you’re giving yourself some room to play and explore. Do something for yourself, with yourself and nobody else — then next time maybe invite company.

