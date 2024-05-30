Planet Waves by Eric Francis
[Planet Waves on Substack] Your Weekly Astrology for May 30, 2024
Today's horoscope is based on the conjunction of Mars and Chiron, about which I've written a separate article distributed via Substack and on your Planet Waves feed.
Eric Francis Coppolino
May 30, 2024
Note to Readers — This is Planet Waves on Substack, a great place to subscribe or return to the fold. However, if you’re an in-house Core, Astrology Pass or Galaxy Pass subscriber, you can find your horoscope and this week’s article in your My Account area on the Planet Waves website. Just click and log in — that’s subscriber central. It’s all there. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc

Photo by Eric Francis - Book of Blue

GEMINI Weekly for May 30, 2024. Other signs below paywall.

You have a special — or rather, distinct — mission in the lives of certain people around you, though it’s best not to think too much about it. The essence is that these days, you’re serving as a catalyst for healing. And that’s especially strong right now, which may account for any strange reactions that you’re getting from certain people. It’s vitally important that you not push any issues, or strive for any results. Under the current astrology, you have more impact than you think, and it can be piercing. This is why it will help to let your presence do most of the work, speak in a calm tone of voice, and strive to do no harm. You may serve as a catalyst but you don’t need to push it. Your superpowers of thought, language and imagery are at their best.

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Eric Francis Coppolino
