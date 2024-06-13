[Planet Waves on Substack] Your Weekly Astrology for June 13, 2024

Note to Readers — This is Planet Waves on Substack, a great place to subscribe or return to the fold. However, if you’re an in-house Core, Astrology Pass or Galaxy Pass subscriber, you can find your horoscope and this week’s article in your My Account area on the Planet Waves website. Just click and log in — that’s subscriber central. It’s all there. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc

My favorite Catskills motel, in Tannersville. Photo by Eric.

GEMINI Weekly for June 12, 2024. Other signs below paywall.

The thing you want is likely to be something you have to work for; one year to reach this goal is a good estimate. On the timescale of a human life, that’s fairly quick, but also requires consistent dedication and commitment. To create or accomplish this thing, you need to take all the steps along the way and skip none. Cultivating respect for time is controversial, because that contains the idea that eventually, time runs out. People who live like they have infinite time have no motivation to take action and make their visions and ideals real. Pluto is reminding you that all things come to an end; Jupiter is reminding you that you have the vision and the energy to create something beautiful for yourself and truly enjoy the results of your dedication. Along the way, you will learn once again that the journey is more important than the destination.