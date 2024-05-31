Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Brief analysis of Trump conviction astrology
This is an opening look at the chart for yesterday's conviction of Donald Trump for 34 felonies in New York State. I'll have more to say soon.
Eric Francis Coppolino
May 31, 2024
Photo by Doug Mills.

Trump was convicted Thursday during Mars conjunct Chiron, an aspect I wrote about in yesterday’s edition. Here is that article; the charts are below.

Mars Conjunct Chiron & 'Toxic Masculinity'

May 30
Mars Conjunct Chiron & 'Toxic Masculinity'

If you are a Core, Astrology Pass or Galaxy Pass subscriber, this article appears on your My Account feed at Planet Waves. Dear Friend and Reader: Today, our nearby planetary neighbor Mars is aligned with Chiron, the holistic planet of healing. The Mars-Chiron conjunction happens about once every two years, so while it…

Read full story

