[Planet Waves on Substack] Your Weekly Astrology for June 20, 2024

This is the week we usually run the monthly horoscope. I’ll have that for you next week. For today, I wanted a column devoted specifically to the combination of the Northern Solstice into the first of two Capricorn Full Moons. The accompanying article also works with this astrology, going into detail on what the Cancer-Capricorn axis is about. I share some ideas about a very old astrology document called the Thema Mundi, which places Cancer on the 1st house of “the chart of the world.” It’s rare that you will find any coherent or accurate information about this topic, and I’ve got plenty in the article (sent separately), including an interview with Robert Schmidt. — efc

The Sun has entered your sign, bringing Mercury and Venus with it. This describes you in possession of your feelings, your state of mind and your ability to express yourself. Other factors, such as Mars moving through your second home, Taurus, are inviting you to be bold and come on strong. You’re likely to find this works well in social environments, where you can enjoy having your options open. There is more to life than having fun. Yet you tend to overdo the responsibility end of life, and would thrive on placing much more emphasis on pleasure and celebration. There will still be plenty of work to do. You still are driven to accomplish important goals that go past your own personal idea of success. Practice giving yourself lots of space to be yourself, feel your desires and taste the life that you want. You can afford to; you’re unlikely ever to lose sight of your true priorities.

