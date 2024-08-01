Planet Waves weekly astrology and STARCAST for August 1, 2024.

Opening night at the Ulster County Fair, New Paltz, NY. Photo by Eric.

You will be more peaceful if you know that it’s not possible to keep secrets for any more than a short time — and that people read minds. There is, therefore, nothing you can really hide, nor do you need to. Yet in the politics of human relationships, it’s always better if you reveal your truth before someone ‘discovers’ it. The thought of this would make many people a little queasy — to think that everything they have said and done, and everything they want, is available. I don’t mean on the internet; I am describing the transparency of consciousness and the fact that minds are joined. All this hide-and-seek and sneaking a peek are games played by the flawed operating system known as the ego. There are many benefits to being real, and to having no secrets from the people around you. This is a good time to take leadership of your affairs, by being fully truthful.

