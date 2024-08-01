Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves weekly astrology and STARCAST for August 1, 2024.
Planet Waves weekly astrology and STARCAST for August 1, 2024.

Tonight's extended weekly Planet Waves and STARCAST are based on the Leo New Moon and Mercury stationing retrograde.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Aug 01, 2024
∙ Paid
Opening night at the Ulster County Fair, New Paltz, NY. Photo by Eric.

Note to Core, Astrology or Galaxy Subscribers — This is Planet Waves on Substack, a great place to subscribe or return to the fold. However, if you’re an in-house Core, Astrology Pass or Galaxy Pass subscriber, you can find your horoscope in your My Account area on the Planet Waves website. Just click and log in — that’s subscriber central. It’s all there. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc

Leo weekly for August 1 2024. Other signs below paywall.

You will be more peaceful if you know that it’s not possible to keep secrets for any more than a short time — and that people read minds. There is, therefore, nothing you can really hide, nor do you need to. Yet in the politics of human relationships, it’s always better if you reveal your truth before someone ‘discovers’ it. The thought of this would make many people a little queasy — to think that everything they have said and done, and everything they want, is available. I don’t mean on the internet; I am describing the transparency of consciousness and the fact that minds are joined. All this hide-and-seek and sneaking a peek are games played by the flawed operating system known as the ego. There are many benefits to being real, and to having no secrets from the people around you. This is a good time to take leadership of your affairs, by being fully truthful.

