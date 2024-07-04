[PW on Substack] Astrology for July 4, 2024 by Eric Francis

Note to Readers — This is Planet Waves on Substack, a great place to subscribe or return to the fold. However, if you’re an in-house Core, Astrology Pass or Galaxy Pass subscriber, you can find your horoscope in your My Account area on the Planet Waves website. Just click and log in — that’s subscriber central. It’s all there. Thank you for your business and your trust.

Cancer weekly for July 3, 2024. Other signs below paywall.

If you’re getting the feeling that everyone suddenly thinks you’re their mother, you’re not dreaming. They may be so convinced that you even fall for it. The whole planet is in a severe empathy crisis right now, and somehow you still have plenty. But you won’t if you’re getting drawn into various family and social upheavals that have little or nothing to do with you. You might try a walking meditation as you move through your day. Any time you encounter someone (other than potentially an actual son or daughter), whether you already know them or not, quietly say to yourself, “This person is not my child.” That at least will remind you that you’re aware where you stand. You may choose to be helpful or supportive, though it would best be on terms other than parental. When someone shows up demonstrating the properties of an adult, that’s a sign you may want to stick around.

Chart for the Cancer New Moon on Friday.

