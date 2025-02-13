PW Substack: U.S. Pluto return is really in Aquarius, and it's happening now.

You are reading Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in-house Core, Astrology or Galaxy subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

What is going on in the United States? The government is getting whacked like a piñata. Funding to programs is being cut. Federal employees are being offered buyouts. And it looks like they will be replaced by the machine thinking of “AI."

Very simply, the U.S. Pluto return. But, you ask, wasn’t that in 2022 or something? Isn’t the U.S. Pluto in Capricorn?

That is partly true. In this video, I explain how and why the Pluto return is really happening in Aquarius. This is due to the U.S. Pluto having precessed into Aquarius. So we look at the chart for the precessed Pluto return, which happens throughout 2025 and into 2026. The Aquarius theme is the conversion of the United States from an oligarchy to a technocracy.



I also explain the concept of a planetary return — somewhat like Saturn, Chiron or Uranus — but most things don’t go for two-and-a-half centuries, not even countries.



This is subscriber-only video utilizing my new ChartCam system — so you can see what I’m talking about, with the charts clearly displayed. I’m also including them below. I am now using this two camera system for Astrology Studio and other presentations. Astrology is visual, so let’s see what’s going on.



In this presentation I also explain the public relations strategy of the Trump/Musk administration. PR is a topic we don’t understand well enough as a society. In many ways, it runs our lives.



You can relax about one particular matter where you were certain the consequences would be much worse than they were. And the Sun changing signs on the 18th will help you feel good about yourself. This is not a matter of opinion. Your challenge here is that you have the most unusual sign Pisces describing matters of self-esteem, and for many that can describe a deficit. At its best, Pisces has a rare value system for this world, which is about service and not profits. And if it’s not about service, then you might enter a delusional state where you experience yourself as greater than, or lesser than — not as on the level. The Sun’s transit through this part of your solar chart for the next four weeks will give you a clue what it feels like to be supported by your feelings, rather than flying above them or sinking into them.

About My Horoscopes

We are in strange and intense times — characterized mostly by chaos and deception. It’s fair to ask “why do we need astrology?” My best answer is that it’s a way to see patterns and make some sense out of not just strange events, but also to get a better look at your possibilities. I’m here to bring the world a little closer into your reach and take the edge off of the fear.

I see my role as an astrologer as providing reassurance, and also seeing what cannot be easily seen from our limited viewpoints. This is about working with archetypes, cycles and patterns, and it takes practice to see them. I’ve been writing my horoscope for nearly 30 years, starting in the spring of 1995 — my anniversary is May 1. In all, I’ve written about 2,000 of these columns, which means about 24,000 individual entries. And it’s still fun and exciting to do.

I stand in the tradition of the British horoscope column (and have written for the Mail and the Mirror, as well as the New York Daily News). I was called to the work in the early 1990s by Patric Walker, who demonstrated that astrology is real. Over the years I have developed my own approach. Each entry for each sign is a little world of its own. I challenge the standard notions of what the signs are about, defining them my own way (which I advance every year when writing the annual edition).

I use about 50 different planets, centaurs, asteroids, Pluto-like objects and special points, and weave the story of our lives from my understanding of the charts for the current week and the current season.

