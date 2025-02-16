Individual Awakening & Collective Shadow

Photo by Eric Francis - Book of Blue

Good evening,

This is the latest in a series of presentations that have grown out of my recent article, Book of Blue | Bare Essence (below). I address the topic: what happens when you start to awaken and then experience some form of push back? What if your circumstances don’t facilitate your self-awareness?

Remember that guilt, shame and embarrassment are the glue that holds together everything you don’t like about society. That is why in tantric practice we go toward them rather than away from them. The rewards are always on the other side of the veil. I’ll take up that theme directly next time.

In tonight’s presentation, I recommend the book Eros Denied by Wayland Young. This will help you figure out where you are and account for much of what you may have experienced whilst innocently just being yourself.

It’s a read slowly and think about it kind of book, not a gobble it up book. If you have thoughts or questions about what you’re reading, you may write to me and I’ll address them in a forthcoming program. When I see your email I will respond; if I don’t respond promptly I didn’t see it (or I lost it) — please send again. This is always true.

Thank you to my subscribers, customers and clients who make my work possible. If you want to support the Book of Blue project, you may upgrade to a paid subscription, or make a donation to Planet Waves, or to Chiron Return. Thank you.

I consider an energy exchange vital to healing process, and in my experience it feels good to offer yourself to what helps you.

Prints of Book of Blue photos are also available for sale, framed, unframed or on canvas. Just write to me at efc@bookofblue.com.

I can cover any of these topics in my consulting. And I am available for portrait sessions for individuals and couples.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,