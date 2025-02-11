Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Leo Full Moon — Aquarius Full Sun
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -34:02
-34:02

Leo Full Moon — Aquarius Full Sun

A look at the Feb. 12 lunation chart and some upcoming events from Planet Waves.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Feb 11, 2025
Share
Transcript

"As a practicing intuitive astrologer myself, I appreciate the background and experience of someone such as yourself, that goes into these high-quality readings."— R. Jungman

"I can confidently say that I resonate deeply & find myself seen and understood in a new way. I truly appreciate & value the excellent work and beautifully crafted content."
— N.T.

VISIT THE ASTROLOGY BOUTIQUE - IT’S FANTASTIC
Samples of readings, monthly horoscope and more.

Good afternoon from New York

I’ve got a special edition STARCAST for everyone today…included here…and Planet Waves FM is ready but we will drop the Substack announcement once the video version is done.

BTW we have several video channels including YouTube, Odyssey (shortcut there is PlanetWaves.TV), Bitchute, and Rumble. There is some programming on these channels that does not appear other places, or shows up there first. We are updating all of these video channels more frequently.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Better Than Therapy: Planet Waves Astrology Pass.

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Feb 10
Better Than Therapy: Planet Waves Astrology Pass.

"As a practicing intuitive astrologer myself, I appreciate the background and experience of someone such as yourself, that goes into these high-quality readings."— R. Jungman

Read full story

Book of Blue | Bare Essence

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Jan 29
Book of Blue | Bare Essence

I had tumbled back into some new gape of the ancient dream, deceived in believing I was deceived, desiring for the prison of want, searching for some gender between the oppressed and the oppressor… — efc, December 1988

Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Exploring the Planet and the Planets.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Eric Francis Coppolino
Recent Episodes
Not for everyone, potentially for anyone: Book of Blue (updated)
  Eric Francis Coppolino
PW Substack: Weekly Horoscope for Feb. 6, 2025 by Eric Francis
  Eric Francis Coppolino
The students were right. It's genocide.
  Eric Francis Coppolino
Planet Waves TV | Electric Field Day: McLuhan Theory and the Digital Dream
  Eric Francis Coppolino and Roman S Shapoval
Starcast in two parts: Midwinter/Imbolc, and the funding freeze & midair collision
  Eric Francis Coppolino
PW Substack: Monthly Horoscope for February 2025 by Eric Francis
  Eric Francis Coppolino
First Hour: My opening presentation in last night's pre-inauguration live stream
  Eric Francis Coppolino