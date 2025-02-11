Leo Full Moon — Aquarius Full Sun

"As a practicing intuitive astrologer myself, I appreciate the background and experience of someone such as yourself, that goes into these high-quality readings."— R. Jungman "I can confidently say that I resonate deeply & find myself seen and understood in a new way. I truly appreciate & value the excellent work and beautifully crafted content."

— N.T. VISIT THE ASTROLOGY BOUTIQUE - IT’S FANTASTIC

Samples of readings, monthly horoscope and more.

Good afternoon from New York —

I’ve got a special edition STARCAST for everyone today…included here…and Planet Waves FM is ready but we will drop the Substack announcement once the video version is done.

BTW we have several video channels including YouTube, Odyssey (shortcut there is PlanetWaves.TV), Bitchute, and Rumble. There is some programming on these channels that does not appear other places, or shows up there first. We are updating all of these video channels more frequently.

Thank you for your business and your trust.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,