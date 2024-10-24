[PW Substack] Planet Waves Monthly Horoscope for November 2024

This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re a paying subscriber, please check my post about the Substack billing problem. Thank you. Core members, this article appears on My Account.

Monthly Horoscope for November and Scorpio — Looking Up from The Awakening

Greetings from a cool, clear upstate afternoon:

I’m happy to say that as the Sun has entered Scorpio, I’m fully involved with The Awakening annual readings. This is a book-length project that I will wrap in about two months, so I’ll be writing shorter articles in service of getting these readings into your hands. And when I’m done writing, I’ll be doing the audio readings, which are an entirely fresh look at the astrology, after investing about 85,000 words writing about it.

Why all the work? Why the care and attention to detail? If nobody has said this before, astrology has the ability to mislead people, and give them ideas about themselves that are not true. Therefore, I take precautions, which include thoughtful phrasing of my words and a truly circumspect view.

Every year is special. Every year brings something unusual. However, the astrology of 2025-26 makes that of 2020 seem like a Boy Scout camping trip. For reference, I’ve been studying events back to the 15th century (and, working with Kirsti Melto, our research goes back to 1 BC, if that tells you anything).

Will that help you get a date, improve your health or build your business? I don’t know, but one gift of astrology is context. And context always helps. Without it there is no meaning. Astrology frames issues like nothing else can, seeing in all directions (12 signs) and encompassing all issues (12 houses).

Where We Are At Today

I’ll have more details in the STARCAST above but here is the executive summary. We have moved past a tremendous amount of turbulent astrology in 2024, including one of the most over-the-top eclipse sets I can remember (April and October).

The world is hanging on the edge right now. There is an election that’s being presented as a sports event, with a world war percolating, an economy that goes from bubble to bubble, food prices increasing, global temperatures rising and plastic infiltrating everything we eat.

I propose the quest is to get through the day feeling as good as you can without lapsing into total denial. There is little we can do for “the world itself” but there is much we can do in our relationships, in our families and for our friends.

Work to Solve Problems

What I propose as a means of making the world better is asking yourself what you can do about every problem that anyone known to you describes. It is the way of “the liberal class” to leave people to their situations and refuse to get involved. When is the right time to help? A Course in Miracles is clear: help others when it does not hurt anyone, including yourself. That is most of the time.

There is plenty that does not cost anything or take much time that people hesitate to do. I’m never sure why that feels good to people. Perhaps it does not but they live with it. We are moving into times that will require generosity both of spirit and of resources.

I suggest you start practicing now. Help wherever, and whenever, you can. Take nothing for granted. Be grateful and generous with the people who go out of their way to help you.

This week I have the monthly horoscopes for you, for November. This covers the Sun’s transit through Scorpio, and for some signs, into Sagittarius. Mars is slow and powerful in Cancer, approaching a retrograde in Leo that starts in about six weeks.

More in STARCAST, above.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

Planet Waves Scorpio Horoscope for November 2024

Scorpio Astrology Studio is available for preorder.

SCORPIO — What does it mean to ‘get a new start’? It’s about making a decision followed by changing your approach to your existence. This includes how you see yourself and see the world. Learning is the discovery that something is possible, which means possible for you. Then you would live that way. You seem be at a crux point, where you’ve had enough of something — in yourself. There’s an emotional approach that’s easy for you to slip into that leaves no room for love, for self-respect, or for something to be possible that wasn’t possible yesterday. This has something to do with resentment. Now, you might think that doesn’t apply to you. The most dependable metric here is guilt, which is resentment turned on itself. If you want to make a choice, and you feel guilty about it, that’s about resentment. You have a diversity of options for how to work this out, but you would have to want to — and you would have to choose. You’d need to not be attached to your own bitterness, or your own expectations of others. One possibility is to take a more spiritual approach, which actually means putting things in God’s hands. Another is to recognize the conditioning of your family to be, well, just like them, and in effect, not be yourself. You could also express yourself. You could say what you mean, and mean what you say at all times. You can refuse to stuff your feelings back into your body. You actually can.

About My Horoscopes

My horoscopes offer ideas for how to think about the flow of your existence. I have devoted my life to service and creation — not to survival — and that is what I offer and teach. You have many other options for self-help, though that’s not what I’m offering. My work is more tuned to the wavelength of self-creation, and how to make the most of your potential in these trying times of human history.

Planet Waves Monthly for November 2024

by Eric Francis Coppolino

