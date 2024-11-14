[PW Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Nov. 14, with Starcast

This is Planet Waves on Substack. If you’re an in house Core or Astrology subscriber, you can see your horoscope on the My Account page at Planet Waves.

Daybreak at Blacks Road Quarry. Photo by Eric Francis

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

Yours is the most cosmic and mystical sign. I don’t mean that to play favorites in any way. Your patch of sky is home to the core of our galaxy, and an energy vortex that groups together 100,000 galaxies, including our own. If you’re wondering why you feel so strange sometimes, or like your life is so intense, this is your metaphor. What you need the very most is grounding. That means direct involvement with the needs of your body, the food that you eat, and your earthly priorities. This takes special focus. You’re a little like an extraterrestrial from another star system. You have the intelligence to do quite well here, but you need to follow certain rules that exist on the physical plane. And to this end, your solar chart gives you many advantages. You have to know when to err on the side of caution, and when to take a risk. That is the question.

I’m about to do your Astrology Studio for Sagittarius. This will be an exciting edition, mainly looking at all the energy coming to the fire signs the next two years — especially incredible activity in Aries, you’re most creative and dynamic angle.

Yet for many reasons this will be a VERY exciting time for you — including the revolutionary Uranus coming to your relationship house. How do you handle that? How do you ride that lightning? Well, as a great swami once wrote, “Only truth is erotic.”

And you’ll be under the influence of both Mercury retrograde — in fire signs. Mercury will be retrograde in Sagittarius, and nothing says “become your own drummer” like that.

