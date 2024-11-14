Planet Waves by Eric Francis
[PW Substack] Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for Nov. 14, with Starcast
Tonight's horoscope looks at the Taurus Full Moon conjunct Uranus. The accompanying article, send separately, considers the implications of Uranus moving into Gemini next year.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Nov 14, 2024
This is Planet Waves on Substack.

Daybreak at Blacks Road Quarry. Photo by Eric Francis

SAGITTARIUS Sun + Rising

Yours is the most cosmic and mystical sign. I don’t mean that to play favorites in any way. Your patch of sky is home to the core of our galaxy, and an energy vortex that groups together 100,000 galaxies, including our own. If you’re wondering why you feel so strange sometimes, or like your life is so intense, this is your metaphor. What you need the very most is grounding. That means direct involvement with the needs of your body, the food that you eat, and your earthly priorities. This takes special focus. You’re a little like an extraterrestrial from another star system. You have the intelligence to do quite well here, but you need to follow certain rules that exist on the physical plane. And to this end, your solar chart gives you many advantages. You have to know when to err on the side of caution, and when to take a risk. That is the question.

About My Horoscopes

My horoscopes offer ideas for how to think about the flow of your existence. I have devoted my life to service and creation — not to survival — and that is what I offer and teach. You have many other options for self-help, though that’s not what I’m offering. My work is more tuned to the wavelength of self-creation, and how to make the most of your potential in these trying times of human history.

Taurus Full Moon, Conjunct Uranus

ARIES Sun + Rising

