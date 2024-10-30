PWFM REPLAY | The DeWitt Hobgoblin: A Happy Ghost Story

Gravestone in the Old Dutch Church turned sideways marked the location of a buried key to the room where the hobgoblin was held captive.

Here is the program’s original page with all of its resources. Click through for a great photo of a hobgoblin dinner; and you can listen on the original page or above. You can download from here or there. The hobgoblin is said to have come over on the Half Moon with Henry Hudson and his crew.

This is a Planet Waves FM replay from 2022 — one of my favorite editions of Planet Waves FM ever. It’s a wild ghost story that I had a small part of, in my capacity as general purpose emissary to the other side and minister of hauntings.

Samhain Edition of Planet Waves FM from 2022

TONIGHT I RETURN TO Planet Waves FM with the first Scorpio edition of 2022, featuring an actual ghost story as we approach All Hallow’s Eve, Days of the Dead and the cross-quarter day Samhain (pronounced saa-WEN). The program’s page is well underway, though I will push it to the top of the feed when the the full show is done. I estimate this will be before 8 pm EDT.

The cemetery above (located a block from my apartment and office) has thousands of unmarked Dutch graves dating back to the 1600s. The area shown is the DeWitt family plot, which family descendants dug up over the summer to get DNA samples out of the teeth of their earliest known ancestors. Six skeletons were removed.

Conducted under the supervision an anthropologist and performed by an archeology team from the State University of New York at New Paltz, the excavation was an unusual feature of the summer. The open graves were an interesting sight walking past this cemetery on the way to the post office each day — which had been largely undisturbed since the fifth and newest edition of the church was built in 1852.

The sideways grave marker in the foreground marked the location of a key to the room where a hobgoblin was confined in an exorcism dating to the mid-1800s. When the DeWitts dug up their ancestors’ graves, they found the key, the hobgoblin was released from its captivity, and quite an adventure ensues.

You will join a group that goes up into the steeple of the church to visit the place where the entitity was confined for approximately 170 years. You will also hear my astrological reading of the scenario right before we go upstairs.

For those who like documented ghost stories, I have a few from an earlier era of Planet Waves. That link brings to to the article “Takes from the Other Side of Astrology.” Though it’s not on the usual job description of an astrologer to get involved in hauntings or making direct contact with the spirit world, my path has been an exception, thanks to other abilities and training and my 8th house Moon.

More program notes are below photo of the DeWitt family plot excavation.

I’ll also have a look at Mars retrograde, comments on the eclipse cycle we are now in, and news about a New York State court reversing the “covid” “vaccine” mandate and reinstating many city workers who were wrongfully fired.

