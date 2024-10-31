Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
STARCAST: Spontaneous 15-minute popup astrology class: grand trine, kite, T-square
This aspect was too good to let float by...happening now and into the weekend. More on tonight's STARCAST. If you know this, you can start to read charts. This is the most basic skill.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Oct 31, 2024
Transcript

Good morning —

I’m here with a spontaneous class before I get started writing — an easy discussion of seeing aspect patterns. Planets are not usually read alone; they are read in context. That is astrology: a giant study in how context creates meaning.

Brief key:

Grand trine is in green.
— Pluto at the lower left forms the kite (see faint purple lines that turn the green triangle into a kite shape. I’m not going to rescan — you will see what I mean
— Mars (upper right) is opposite Pluto all weekend and into Monday. Kite patterns always contain an opposition.
— You can see the Chiron-Eris conjunction forming — circled six times in orange. I’ve also drawn in the 90-degree (fading) aspect between Pluto and Eris that drove much of the 2020-21 crisis (seven contacts of Pluto square Eris).

OK — onto The Awakening for Gemini and tonight’s edition of Planet Waves.

— efc

Eric Francis Coppolino
