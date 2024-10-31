STARCAST: Spontaneous 15-minute popup astrology class: grand trine, kite, T-square

Good morning —

I’m here with a spontaneous class before I get started writing — an easy discussion of seeing aspect patterns. Planets are not usually read alone; they are read in context. That is astrology: a giant study in how context creates meaning.

Brief key:

— Grand trine is in green.

— Pluto at the lower left forms the kite (see faint purple lines that turn the green triangle into a kite shape. I’m not going to rescan — you will see what I mean

— Mars (upper right) is opposite Pluto all weekend and into Monday. Kite patterns always contain an opposition.

— You can see the Chiron-Eris conjunction forming — circled six times in orange. I’ve also drawn in the 90-degree (fading) aspect between Pluto and Eris that drove much of the 2020-21 crisis (seven contacts of Pluto square Eris).

