STARCAST :: The Probable Forthcoming Civil Unrest Was a Setup. J. D. Vance Astrology.
STARCAST :: The Probable Forthcoming Civil Unrest Was a Setup. J. D. Vance Astrology.

Today's edition is the last before Tuesday's livecast on Zoom, YouTube and Facebook. Astrology reading for J. D. Vance.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Nov 04, 2024
Transcript
J.D. Vance. Photo by Adam Bettcher.

Watch for an email with details of Tuesday’s election results livecast happening at 8 pm EST. We’ll send it out via all lists a couple of times, with the contact instructions. If you don’t get an email, check the front page of Planet Waves.

Dear Friend of Planet Waves:

It seems like we’re being set up for civil unrest and some controversy around the “election results” that could drag out through January or even April. This involves the three oppositions of Mars and Pluto, the first of which was early Monday; then Jan. 3 and then April 26 — in the thick of the heat of this coming spring.

In this edition, I start with a reminder of the message of 7/13 Butler PA incident, based on two wholly agreed-upon facts of that incident (the wedge in the security perimeter, and the botched circle and move maneuver).

I end with a reading of the chart of Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance. His chart is timed.

Looking forward to being with you tomorrow.

With love,

Your faithful astrologer,

PS — I forgot to mention that Vance is going through his Pluto square Pluto and his Neptune square Neptune right now, simultaneously. Those events are drawn in — see my notations outside the wheel, to the right.

Natal chart of J.D. Vance, who was born James Hamel.

