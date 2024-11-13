Playback speed
Replay of election night live stream

Daniel Giamario and Jeffrey Strahl join Eric Francis for the coverage of the U.S. presidential election returns, originally broadcast from 8 pm to midnight Nov. 7, 2024.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Nov 13, 2024
5
Transcript

Thanks for your patience with this project. I kept forgetting to send the video in for processing. We go back to the Wilson and Hoover adminstrations for poitical and economic background. We read several charts, includng that of the United States itself (my best, clearest reading of that chart).

Your continued business enables me to create this kind of programming. Thank you to our paying subscribers and astrology customers.

Forthcoming Soon: The Awakening by Eric Francis

The Awakening, your 2025 readings from Planet Waves, are coming soon…tap for more information. For the first time, the annual reading comes with an eBook that is available now, at the time of purchase. This gives all the background you need to get a grasp on why the astrology of ‘25 and ‘26 is so significant.

The Awanening is a series of full-length written readings plus one hour+ of audio per sign. One purchase per household — get all 12 and share with significant others, your kids, etc. Readings also include Somewhere In Between, your 2024 annual (written and video), which will be on your delivery page at the time of purhcase. This will provide essential background for your new reading.

STARCAST :: Family Hunger Game 2 — reading of Trump's victory speech

Eric Francis Coppolino
·
Nov 11
STARCAST :: Family Hunger Game 2 — reading of Trump's victory speech

Note, Ceres is about mothers and daughters, and grain alcohol.

Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

Eric Francis Coppolino
