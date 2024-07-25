Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Your Monthly Astrology for August 2024, with STARCAST — from Planet Waves
Your Monthly Astrology for August 2024, with STARCAST — from Planet Waves

In with your weekly horoscope based on the Full Moon chart, and some clues about the secret committee of men who run the world.
Note to Core, Astrology or Galaxy Subscribers — This is Planet Waves on Substack, a great place to subscribe or return to the fold. However, if you’re an in-house Core, Astrology Pass or Galaxy Pass subscriber, you can find your horoscope in your My Account area on the Planet Waves website. Just click and log in — that’s subscriber central. It’s all there. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc

The Sun, the Leo luminary, has entered your sign as of a few days ago, and this is serving as a reminder of all that you desire and want to accomplish. But first, take a moment and thank yourself for your devoted efforts of the past year, which have taken you a long way from where you were a year before that. (The concept of one year, a solar cycle, is essential to the idea of Leo.) Mark your progress. Go back to your diary, emails, photos, or whatever, and remember where you were on this day in 2023. Admit that you have done something with your life, and continue to do so. You now have the new influence of Pluto in your opposite sign to drive you. Such can manifest many ways, from challenges to group pressure to public visibility. You don’t mind being seen — in fact you benefit from it, which is true for even the rare shy Leo Sun or rising. As Pluto makes its way through early Aquarius over the next year or so, you will find yourself living in a different world than you ever have. Some factors that have been present for a long time will be removed; others will manifest; and you will continue to go through a series of transformations that bring out deeper and more authentic expressions of who you are and what you are capable of. The most helpful spirit in which to proceed is that of service. You don’t need to aspire to be the best at anything. Be yourself, and be helpful.

