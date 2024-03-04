Planet Waves by Eric Francis
You are who you are — and your 'zodiac' sign (still) has not changed.
As an old prank resurfaces, here is a Planet Waves reprint from 2011, with a new introduction and complete history of the issue.
17 hrs ago
•
Eric Francis Coppolino
11
You are who you are — and your 'zodiac' sign (still) has not changed.
Short video message on the 4-year anniversary of the Master Chronology and Covid19 News.
A few thoughts to mark the day. Also please see the PS.
Mar 3
22:54
The Shape of Time: 2024-25 Astrology Studio for Pisces. Listen to 2023-24 as my gift.
Coming soon as part of the Astrology Studio series from Planet Waves. Last year's reading is as my gift to all readers. More Pisces follow Planet Waves…
Mar 2
•
Eric Francis Coppolino
1:29:55
7
The Shape of Time: 2024-25 Astrology Studio for Pisces. Listen to 2023-24 as my gift.
Welcome to many new subscribers
A lot of new readers arrived overnight. Was the monthly horoscope that good? Please let me know where you came from!
Mar 1
•
Eric Francis Coppolino
9
Welcome to many new subscribers
Planet Waves monthly horoscope for February
Open access.
Mar 1
•
Eric Francis Coppolino
5
Planet Waves monthly horoscope for February
February 2024
The Vortex: Before and After April 2024
An unusual total eclipse of the Sun is followed by a series of rare events in April and into early May. The message is the truly important global shifts…
Feb 29
•
Eric Francis Coppolino
14
The Vortex: Before and After April 2024
Planet Waves Weekly + STARCAST for 02/29
The Sun, Mercury and Saturn are in Pisces. Venus, Mars and Pluto are in Aquarius. Neptune is square the Galactic Core. Here are some of the stories that…
Feb 29
•
Eric Francis Coppolino
21:50
8
Planet Waves Weekly + STARCAST for 02/29
The Springtime of our Lifetimes in a Time Like No Other
Progress is in progress on the 2024 Planet Waves spring reading, Eye of the Centaur. Eight of the videos are done and five of them are currently…
Feb 26
•
Eric Francis Coppolino
6
The Springtime of our Lifetimes in a Time Like No Other
Fun for Foodies: Four Bites of Buffalo
I met this writer when he was 17 and nobody else wanted to publish his column. He now writes a Substack that would make any city envious + there's more…
Feb 26
•
Eric Francis Coppolino
2
Fun for Foodies: Four Bites of Buffalo
Substack-only astrology Q and A — type your questions here and I will answer in video format
Plus selections of recent videos related to what I teach and write about. Good morning from New York. It's a cold and clear late winter day.
Feb 25
•
Eric Francis Coppolino
4
Substack-only astrology Q and A — type your questions here and I will answer in video format
Complicated Full Moon Ongoing
Take a breath, and take it all in: Moon opposite Saturn says full stop.
Feb 24
•
Eric Francis Coppolino
6
Complicated Full Moon Ongoing
Planet Waves on Substack — Extended Monthly Readings for March 2024
It's been said that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. This year it's likely to be reversed — these coming three weeks before the…
Feb 22
•
Eric Francis Coppolino
19:38
10
Planet Waves on Substack — Extended Monthly Readings for March 2024
