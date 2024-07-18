Planet Waves and STARCAST for July 18, 2024 — Capricorn Full Moon Round 2.

Note to Core, Astrology or Galaxy Subscribers — This is Planet Waves on Substack, a great place to subscribe or return to the fold. However, if you’re an in-house Core, Astrology Pass or Galaxy Pass subscriber, you can find your horoscope in your My Account area on the Planet Waves website. Just click and log in — that’s subscriber central. It’s all there. Thank you for your business and your trust. — efc

Personal literary history: Some of my poetry archive dating back to the 1980s, housed in the Chiron Return document facility somewhere in upstate New York. Photo by Eric.

The Second Consecutive Capricorn Full Moon (and the Secret Committee of Men Who Run the World)

Dear Friend and Reader:

Sunday, July 21, the Moon comes to full phase in the sign Capricorn for the second time this year. The first was just past the northern solstice on June 21.

Because the lunar month is slightly longer than a solar month (the time the Sun takes to move one sign), if there is a lunation early in the month, it can happen again in the same sign a month later.

This is not a “blue moon.” That is when there are two Full Moons within the same calendar month, which is a pointless concept. However, two consecutive Full Moons in the same sign is something to write about. Here is my coverage of the first Cap Moon from last month.

Between them was the Cancer New Moon on July 5.

Full Moon Conjunct Pluto in Aquarius

The Full Moon is conjunct Pluto, though they are in adjoining degrees of Capricorn and Aquarius respectively. Still, that is a close conjunction, and it’s arriving with all the intensity you might expect.

There is also a feeling of isolation and loneliness with this setup, accentuated by the emotional intensity of full phase. This lunar placement can have a bit of a victim trip to it, though it’s also an extraordinarily powerful placement.

The Capricorn Moon is one of the most difficult but also meaningful signs it can occupy, being opposite the Moon’s domicile Cancer. People with the Capricorn Moon (in no special order) include David Byrne; Lucille Ball; Laurie Anderson; Mumia Abu Jamal; Abe Lincoln; Stevie Nicks; Adolf Hitler; my mother; several of my most important girlfriends; one of my closest male friends; and my fallen comrade; labor union organizer Jane F. McAlevey (coverage on tomorrow’s Planet Waves FM).

Take it from an expert: It is quite the Moon. And it’s not easy to have as a natal placement. It can leave people feeling cut off and wondering where they are ever going to find emotional sustenance. These individuals require special care, and they also need to be in charge of something that matters. Many with this Moon have no concept of their own power.

For women in particular, anyone would do anything they ask. It would be the perfect placement for a dominatrix. This Moon is sexually compelling and downright hormonal in a way only matched by the Scorpio Moon.

By Dane Rudhyar

A Cryptic Message: Capricorn 30 and the Deep State

This lunation takes place in the last degree of the sign, called Capricorn 30. Given current events, this is an especially mysterious thing. There is a degree-by-degree catalog of images for degrees called the Sabian Symbols. It describes and gives a little story for each of the 360 degrees of the zodiac.

Capricorn 30 is about a secret committee of men who run the world. While the author of this edition (first published in 1973) says this is about “executive power.” Yet it’s really about the power behind the executive — the secret committee rather than the known figure who puts his signature on the documents.