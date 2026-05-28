Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Weekly Horoscope for May 28, 2026

Core, Astrology and Galaxy subscribers find your horoscope at My Account. An article about the current astrology has also been distributed separately and is also at My Account. If you’re looking for this week’s horoscope, scroll all the way down this page, below all the gloriously entertaining bullshit I’ve put above it.

The official totem of tonight’s edition is the magnificent Oswalda the snapping turtle, who manifested at the end of my driveway wanting to cross the road. We got her across safely. These critters if large enough can chomp through a broomstick. But their neck isn’t very long. They must be picked up by the back end of the shell, not by the tail.

This weekend’s Full Moon in your opposite sign Sagittarius holds up a mirror of your potential. Sagittarius is the sign of greater things and aspiring to the seemingly impossible. Your view of the world has the backdrop of our home galaxy; this is an astronomical fact and a metaphor for your existence. Being confronted with such vast possibilities often encourages you to retreat into what is known and familiar. But Uranus now in your birth sign (for the next seven years) is jolting you out of any such possibility. — from the Gemini horoscope

From this week’s article about the Sagittarius Full Moon — find it on your Planet Waves feed or on Substack .

The first thing to remember about the Full Moon is that it has a way of arriving with resolving deadlocks; difficult things can just slip by — not always, but dependably enough they do — so keep a positive outlook. The key here is not pushing too hard but rather pointing yourself in the direction you want to go, knowing what you want from a situation, and knowing which points you’re willing to compromise on.

Drawing its optimism from seeing or maybe feeling possibilities that others do not, the resilient Sagittarius Moon seems to never give up or succumb to pessimism; it helps to consciously set limits.

This lunation takes place with the Moon near the Great Attractor, a multi-galaxy nodal point that makes the ultimate Sagittarian statement, “don’t crowd my space.”

It’s also trine a cluster of planets in early Aries, including Borasisi, Neptune, Vesta, Pallas and Saturn. A good approach would be to see your opportunities and take the path of least resistance

Coming Soon from Planet Waves

This year’s Planet Waves Midyear Reading will examine family patterns and family constellations. We will use astrology to map our way back four generations, study your current environment to see who represents whom, consider substance abuse issues, repeating patterns in relationships. I will develop themes I’ve been developing in the Family Hunger Game series of articles. Launching tonight! Check your email for an announcement or tap here or on the image to learn more.

Were you born between 1955 and 1965? This video tests out the Generation Jones theory.

Do you have your Sun, Moon or rising sign in Gemini? I have new reading for you, available now . The video below is a free preview.

Planet Waves Weekly Horoscope for May 28, 2026

By Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,606, the weekly for May 28, 2026. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net. The Planet Waves horoscope premiered May 1, 1995 and has run continuously in many formats since that date. This is our 31st anniversary edition.