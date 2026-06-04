Planet Waves by Eric Francis — Weekly Horoscope for June 4, 2026

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Gemini Sunrise, Narragansett, Rhode Island. Photo by Eric.

Triple Conjunction: Mercury, Venus, Jupiter

Starcast opening music is “Erhu Echoes” by Vision Quest. The closing music is “Sitting Still” by Kristen Williams. —efc

Dear Friend and Reader:

We are now into some astrology you can actually see, evenings where you have a clear view near the western horizon. Soon after sunset, you can see the Venus-Jupiter conjunction, with Mercury below it closer to the horizon. Last year, the Venus-Jupiter pairing was visible just before sunrise. Venus as the morning star is a harbinger of war. We got plenty of that in 2025 and so far in 2026.

Now, Venus is the evening star, in her role of goddess of love. Venus and Jupiter form their exact conjunction on June 9, which will be visible as two unusually bright, yellowish stars in close proximity. You can see how that looked in the picture below.

Venus-Jupiter conjunction of Aug. 12, 2025. Photo by Eric.

Mercury Stations Retrograde as Jupiter Enters Leo

Mercury will work its way closer to Jupiter as Venus moves on to Leo. Mercury stations retrograde in Cancer on June 29, about three degrees away from Jupiter. For its part, Jupiter moves into Leo on June 30, an important point of transition on a wide diversity of matters both personal and collective.

By mid-June these planets may be too close to the Sun to see, though if you live by the shore and have an unobstructed view of the western horizon, it may be possible (check with an astronomy website like Space.com, or just have a look for yourself).

For anyone who thinks the Earth is “flat” (apparently this rumor is still popular among people who are easily confused or whose life experience is confined mostly to the internet), consider this. Why are these elliptical orbits so predictable in a heliocentric model (Sun at the center) with calculations based on the Sun 93 million miles from Earth and the Earth rotating on a 23 degree axial tilt? Oh my god that is SO confusing. It must be “flat.”

Photo by Eric Francis.

The Venus-Jupiter-Eris Pattern

Eris, a planet orbiting our Sun with a 554-year cycle, was discovered just 21 years ago; that came with “the demotion of Pluto.” Observations of patterns where Eris shows up prominently count for a lot, if you’re seeking an understanding.

The way a new planet is delineated is through observing real events in space, time, psyche and society. The June 9 pattern presents an interesting scenario, with Jupiter and Venus in Cancer forming their conjunction exactly square (90 degrees away from) Eris in Aries.

There are five factors here: Aries, Cancer, Venus, Jupiter and Eris. This contains a lot of energy, there’s the feeling of a shakeup, and some benefit coming from an inconvenient event of some kind. The German word Gemütlich has a number of inflections, though one is “a little too cozy and secure for one’s own good.” (It’s also about deep commitment, though I suspect in the sense of “we’re only good friends after we’ve known one another for 50 years.”)

Venus-Jupiter square Eris will shake that up, and to me says that it will be profitable to get out of one’s dependable patterns. You might have a little help doing that, but don’t worry, Venus and Jupiter have got your back.

And don’t forget, Chiron is inching its way toward Taurus. That is big news.

More details in Starcast. Planet Waves FM and Planet Waves TV are off this week.

Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ —

Coming Soon from Planet Waves: A self-therapy product to help with family patterns.

This year’s Planet Waves Midyear Reading will examine family patterns and family constellations. We will use astrology to map our way back four generations, study your current environment to see who represents whom, consider substance abuse issues, repeating patterns in relationships. I will develop themes I’ve been developing in the Family Hunger Game series of articles. Available for a special pre-release price! Check your email for an announcement or tap here or on the image to learn more.

Were you born between 1955 and 1965? This video tests out the Generation Jones theory. Never seen one of my videos? They are frightening!

Do you have your Sun, Moon or rising sign in Gemini? I have a new reading for you, available now . The video below is a free preview. Cancer reading coming soon!

Weekly Horoscope for June 4, 2026, by Eric Francis

Today is horoscope 1,607, the weekly for June 4, 2026. Detailed readings for your Sun, Moon and Rising Sign. Subscribe to this Substack or become a Core Community Member at PlanetWaves.net. The Planet Waves horoscope premiered May 1, 1995 and has run continuously in many formats since that date. This is our 31st anniversary edition.