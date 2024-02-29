Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Planet Waves by Eric Francis Podcast
Planet Waves Weekly + STARCAST for 02/29
Planet Waves Weekly + STARCAST for 02/29

The Sun, Mercury and Saturn are in Pisces. Venus, Mars and Pluto are in Aquarius. Neptune is square the Galactic Core. Here are some of the stories that tells.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Feb 29, 2024
∙ Paid
Grandmother Land, late winter. Photo by Eric Francis.

Note to Core, Backstage and Galaxy members of Planet Waves — this is the Substack edition. You may log in and find your materials in the My Account area of Planet Waves. Thank you for your business and your trust.

PISCES THIS WEEK…

The current triple conjunction between Mercury, the Sun and Saturn is encouraging you to focus on your one most important goal. The world is a busy box right now, and all you need to do is glance at your phone and you have 100 options for what to do. Yet in truth there is one thing. You don’t need to use force, only focus. Clear anything unnecessary from your schedule, particularly during what you know are likely to be productive hours. Leave yourself long stretches of time to accomplish tasks in excellent form — adequate is not enough. Strive not for perfection but for excellent quality work. This is not just about the results; it’s about your creative process, which is the result of a state of mind. Speaking of, this would be a fine time to minimize the mood-altering substances and make sure you get enough rest to be productive in the morning.

