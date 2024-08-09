Planet Waves by Eric Francis
Trust: The Foundation
Trust: The Foundation (open)

Trust Yourself Follow-up, P. 1: Introduction to the Inner Teacher — the first in a series of talks that accompany the Trust Yourself midyear astrology readings from Planet Waves by Eric Francis.
Eric Francis Coppolino
Aug 09, 2024
Transcript
From A Course in Miracles Teachers’ Manual.

This presentation by Eric Francis is a follow-up supplement to Trust Yourself, the 2024 midyear reading from Planet Waves. Purchase options are available at the Astrology Boutique. Your purchase comes with a introductory recording, your chosen signs, a reference reading and your follow-up presentations, two of which are forthcoming.

Click or tap the picture.

1 Comment
Eric Francis Coppolino
