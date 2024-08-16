Trust: Truth, Sex and Relationships

Compersion Mirror, Blue Studio, 2017. Photo by Eric.

Good morning,

This is a follow-up supplement to Trust Yourself, the 2024 midyear reading from Planet Waves. This link contains previews of all 12 readings.

Today’s follow up is about matters of trust in intimate partnerships, especially in sexual relationships. As a supplement to this discussion, I suggest you check out Jealousy and the Abyss by William Pennell Rock.

Purchase options for the Trust Yourself readings are available at the Astrology Boutique. Your purchase comes with a introductory recording, your chosen signs, a reference reading (usually Aries) and your follow-up presentations. The first of these was published one week ago.

I’m doing astrology different than anyone else, honoring the work as an introspective path in a time when everything is blown inside out. I encourage you to use my presentations to help you find your way back to yourself.

With love,

Click or tap the picture.

We are also offering a Somewhere In Between year-end sale — all 12 written and video readings for $66. Somewhere is a spiritual and astrological workshop that will leave you feeling whole, and much more positive about your life. Here is the direct to purchase link. More information is at the Astrology Boutique.