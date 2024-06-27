Your Monthly Astrology for July 2024, with STARCAST — from Planet Waves

Vinny’s Farm Stand, Saugerties, NY. Photo by Eric Francis.

— efc

Astrology Note to Readers: Capricorn Group Square the Nodes

Dear Friend and Reader:

Today I have your July monthly extended reading. I’ve included a new STARCAST describing the primary feature in the chart — the early Capricorn constellation that is now at a right angle to the lunar nodes. I covered this in depth two weeks ago.

The nodes in Aries-Libra describe a situation were intimate personal relationships are teetering on the effects of large forces of society. Those, in turn, are fed by unresolved family matters.

We know about this from various sources, whether therapy or the work of psychological theorists such as Wilhelm Reich (and many others). In our times, we take for granted that public policy is going to be directed at the most intimate affairs of our private lives.

We take for granted that personal problems are really the fault of society, and that the way to resolve them is with laws, rules, the acts of various government agencies, and so on. We are accustomed to projecting our most intimate experiences into the “news” and into the streets.

That means we face the challenge of keeping the personal personal. And with this structure standing as it is, there will be many opportunities to confront or engage with this.

Also in STARCAST, I describe a similar situation with a potential food crisis, and the crisis of not being able to tell what is real and what is not, leading to the condition of not feeling real ourselves. Real begins with you — remember.

— efc

The highlights of this chart are the Pholus group (a/k/a the Capricorn cluster) is square the lunar nodes. I refer to this as “at the bending.” That’s drawn in amber pencil, to the left side. The other is the Cancer New Moon opposite Ceres, soon to be fully immersed in the Pholus group — drawn in orange-brown, diagonal line. Poseidon is circled in pink; the green line points to Neptune in the last degree of Pisces. That’s the massive torrent of disinformation.

Cancer monthly horoscope for July 2024. Other signs below paywall.

You may have the sense that people feel unusually strongly about you these days, which may make you uncomfortable. You don’t need intense opinions coming at you in your ordinary day-to-day activities, or from your circle of friends. Fortunately, you are in possession of something rare to find in our era, which is social graces. And one of those is knowing when and when not to take things personally.

Most people feel like they’re hanging on hooks right now, stretched and pulled in too many directions. They are struggling to find compassion for themselves, much less for others — and you’re an easy source of kindness. Yet you’re also something of a lightning rod, because comparatively speaking, you have a strong sense of your own direction and authority over your affairs. You make things that are very difficult for others seem easier than they are.

The delicate message of your chart is to make sure you don’t avoid certain kinds of people just because they might test you. For example, if you’re running out of patience for one of the sexes (i.e., men or women), consider going toward them instead of away from them. Explore polarity with a sense of play and curiosity.

The thing that’s sensible to skip over is social drama, which could fly in abundance early in the month. When encounters cease to be fun, that’s the time to go in another direction. Lessons in forming wholesome emotional bonds will manifest frequently. Remember that you’re the one who is making the choices for yourself — though others may try.

